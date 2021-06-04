Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $458,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

