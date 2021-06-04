Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,744 T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.