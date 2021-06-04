Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ATXI opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.68. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

