Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
Shares of ATXI opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.68. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
