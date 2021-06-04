Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of AVTR opened at $30.68 on Friday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock valued at $100,927,695. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

