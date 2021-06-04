Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.10 Million

Brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post sales of $182.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $163.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $742.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $746.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $777.98 million, with estimates ranging from $773.63 million to $783.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

