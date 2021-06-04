AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has $231.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVB. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.19.

NYSE:AVB opened at $213.10 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $213.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

