Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $198.82

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $198.82 and last traded at $198.27, with a volume of 16924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

