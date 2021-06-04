Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ATHM traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. Autohome has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autohome by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Autohome by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,491 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

