Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Down 4.8%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 147,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,775,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

