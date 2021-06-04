Atria Investments LLC Sells 17,593 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

