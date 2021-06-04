Atria Investments LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $2,543,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,521,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,664,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,101,744.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 773,779 shares of company stock worth $57,286,540. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

