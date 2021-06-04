Atria Investments LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $165.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

