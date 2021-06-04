Atria Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,022 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $368.73 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $258.61 and a 1 year high of $388.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

