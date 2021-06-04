Atria Investments LLC Buys 335 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $816.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $816.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.03 and a 12-month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

