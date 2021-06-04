Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,277 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 236,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 148,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $82.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

