Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Cut by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 233,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 201,935 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of ATO opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

