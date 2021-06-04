Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,798.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,162. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

