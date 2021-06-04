ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 0.9% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $12.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $678.28. 6,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,513. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $643.68. The stock has a market cap of $284.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $332.80 and a 1-year high of $688.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

