Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.29. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 262,350 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.