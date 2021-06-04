Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dover by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Dover by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,377,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

