Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $233.90. 6,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $244.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

