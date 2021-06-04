Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.22. 13,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.92.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

