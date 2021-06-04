Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,928 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

