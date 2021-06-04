Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $14.58 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.57. 29,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,232. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.45. The company has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

