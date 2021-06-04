Arweave (AR) Trading Up 20.7% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Arweave has a market cap of $625.30 million and $31.29 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $18.72 or 0.00048289 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

