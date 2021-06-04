Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,443 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $85,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $366.51 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,437 shares of company stock worth $3,253,983. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.