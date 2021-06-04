Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194,074 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $98,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

