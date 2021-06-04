Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 1,685,814 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,685,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,633,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

SHLS opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.18. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

