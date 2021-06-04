Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 257,450 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,450 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.94% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $69,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 59,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.99. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock valued at $159,921,571 over the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

