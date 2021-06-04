Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $71.89 Million Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $71,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of TS opened at $23.52 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

