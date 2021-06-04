Arionum (ARO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $58,963.26 and $15.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,894.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.32 or 0.07270304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.80 or 0.01818165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00483249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00177206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.20 or 0.00783853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.00466994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.88 or 0.00425206 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

