Argon Price Tops $0.0976 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $378,870.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

