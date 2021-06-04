AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $68.86

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.86, but opened at $71.89. AppLovin shares last traded at $70.32, with a volume of 932 shares changing hands.

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290 in the last ninety days.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.