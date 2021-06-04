Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $46.63

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.63, but opened at $48.79. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -18.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.02.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lamond purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

