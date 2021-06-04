Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $57.53 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,004,255 shares of company stock worth $47,463,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

