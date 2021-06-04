Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Up 27.4% in May

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 29th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APOG opened at $38.14 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $978.94 million, a P/E ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

