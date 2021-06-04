Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Sells $164,722.88 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $164,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Get Anterix alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEX. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.