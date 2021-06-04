Andrew Sims Sells 27,446 Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10.

Andrew Sims also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 150,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,972. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.29.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%. Research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

