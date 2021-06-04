Analyzing Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) & Its Peers

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ: VINP) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vinci Partners Investments to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments Competitors 33.95% 33.03% 12.44%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vinci Partners Investments and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Vinci Partners Investments Competitors 639 2924 3083 115 2.40

Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 62.46%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 3.94%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million $33.02 million 32.56 Vinci Partners Investments Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.63

Vinci Partners Investments’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Vinci Partners Investments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments peers beat Vinci Partners Investments on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

