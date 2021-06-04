Analyzing PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67% Rogers 8.16% 11.34% 8.72%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and Rogers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rogers 0 0 2 0 3.00

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.15%. Rogers has a consensus price target of $250.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.46%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Rogers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Rogers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Rogers $802.58 million 4.43 $49.99 million $5.08 37.44

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rogers beats PureCycle Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications for general industrial, portable electronics, automotive, mass transit, aerospace and defense, footwear and impact mitigation, and printing markets; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable, electrical insulation, and automotive applications under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, Griswold, eSORBA, XRD, HeatSORB, and R/bak names. The PES segment offers ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions under the curamik and ROLINX names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the ENDUR and NITROPHYL names. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

