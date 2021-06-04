Analyzing Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) & TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harleysville Financial and TCF Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $32.15 million 2.93 $7.11 million N/A N/A TCF Financial $2.28 billion 3.10 $222.76 million $2.49 18.63

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harleysville Financial and TCF Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TCF Financial 0 5 3 0 2.38

TCF Financial has a consensus target price of $40.86, suggesting a potential downside of 11.93%. Given TCF Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TCF Financial pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 22.32% 9.20% 0.91% TCF Financial 13.45% 7.80% 0.88%

Summary

TCF Financial beats Harleysville Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, the company provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services. Additionally, it offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. The company operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. It also provides investment management and custodial services, trust services, financial and estate planning, and retirement planning and employee benefit programs; residential, consumer, and small business lending products; and consumer real estate secured lending, consumer loans, loans secured by personal property, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, the company offers loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. Further, it provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate banking, and lease financing; and treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 478 branches, including 373 traditional branches, 102 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,062 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

