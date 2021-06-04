Analyzing Alto Ingredients (ALTO) and The Competition

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ: ALTO) is one of 40 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Alto Ingredients to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients’ rivals have a beta of 2.79, indicating that their average stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alto Ingredients and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million -$15.12 million 81.88 Alto Ingredients Competitors $2.83 billion $47.42 million 17.68

Alto Ingredients’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. Alto Ingredients is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% Alto Ingredients Competitors -175.46% -217.04% 7.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alto Ingredients and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alto Ingredients Competitors 225 899 1152 26 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Alto Ingredients’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

