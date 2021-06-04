Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $29.67

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOMD opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.