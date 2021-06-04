Analysts Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT at $41.20

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

