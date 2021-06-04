Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) PT at $27.70

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.97.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

