Analysts Set Expectations for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

REPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $94,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

