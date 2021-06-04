Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $161.11

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.11.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $215.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of -1.61. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

