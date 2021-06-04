Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) PT at $18.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 467,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,361. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $1.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

