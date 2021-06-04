Analysts Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.71. 10,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,078,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

