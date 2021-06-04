Analysts Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 184.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ENI by 98.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 926,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,782 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares during the period.

NYSE:E opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.5813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

